OTTAWA -- Organizers of the Ottawa International Buskerfest say the 2020 edition will not go on because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, organizers say the event is being cancelled despite Ottawa entering Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.

"Even with the recent announcement of the Stage 3 reopening, we feel it is not yet safe for us to host our well-loved, family-friendly festival," the press release said. "We look forward to the return of Ottawa International Buskerfest in 2021 - and flexible like an acrobat, we sincerely look forward to bringing you the best experience possible."

Buskerfest was set to run July 31 to Aug. 3 on Sparks Street.

Organizers say that although this year's event is cancelled, Sparks Street remains open for business.

"Until we can clap together again, please follow safety guidelines, stay healthy, and visit our friendly local businesses."