OTTAWA -- Air conditioning should be running at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena by the end of the week.

The arena on Brewer Way, near Carleton University, is used as the main COVID-19 testing centre in Ottawa, but it doesn’t have air conditioning.

As people were arriving at Brewer Arena on Wednesday for testing, it felt like 40 degrees with the humidex.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa’s general manager of Recreation, Cultural & Facilities Services Dan Chenier says, “As the facility is primarily used as an arena, there is no need for ongoing air conditioning.”

“Due to the current weather conditions, work is underway to install a rented air conditioning unit, and fans have been temporarily placed on the rink slab to help cool the area before the unit is installed.”

The Brewer Arena is being used by for a COVID-19 assessment centre, run by the Ottawa Hospital. The assessment centre is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.