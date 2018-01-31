

Annie Bergeron-Oliver, CTV Ottawa





A recent spate of overdoses believed to be associated with carfentanyl has staff at Ottawa Inner City Health's Supervised Injection Site on edge.

Executive Director of Ottawa Inner City Health Wendy Muckle said roughly eight clients within the last 24 hours have experienced overdoses consistent with carfentanyl. The drug is 100 times as potent as the same amount of fentanyl and has severe neurological effects.

The clients, Muckle said, thought they were using heroin or speed. It's believed those drugs were laced with carfentanyl.

"They stop breathing right away, immediately turn blue and then begin to seize," Muckle said.

The clients responded to Naloxone, but some required three or four doses.

The presence of carfentanyl has not been laboratory confirmed but Muckle said the side effects were consistent with previous incidents involving carfentanyl.

"We have seen this before," she said. "We saw it for sure in August, and at the end of November."