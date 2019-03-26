

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The clock is running out for provincial funding to Ottawa's supervised injection sites - and officials say they don't know what the future holds.

The $2.9-million in provincial funds earmarked for Ottawa Inner City Health, an organization in Lowertown that serves the city's homeless population, could run dry as the province continues to review every supervised injection site in Ontario.

Wendy Muckle, the organization's executive director, said they are waiting for news.

"Everyone in the province is waiting for that phone call," Muckle told 580 CFRA. "Our funding runs out on Sunday and we were not told if we could run or not."

Ottawa Public Health also operates their own injection site on Clarence Road. Andrew Hendricks, the director of healh protection, said the city's health service also has no idea if their permanent site will be able to stay up and running past the March 31 license expiry date.

"We know that overdoses have been happening in our community for a long period of time," Hendricks said.

The news from the city's frontline service workers comes as Ottawa Police responded to five separate overdose incidents in different parts of the city in the last twenty four hours. Three of the overdoses were fatal, and three others remain in hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police say its unclear what caused the deaths but they do suspect cocaine and fentanyl could be at play.

There were 20 visits to Ottawa Hospital emergency departments in February for overdoses, according to the latest statistics from Ottawa Public Health.

Muckle said the recent spike in overdose deaths is nothing new. Their site alone responded to fourteen overdoses last weekend and treated two-dozen people with oxygen.

"We experience these spikes day in and day out," Muckle told 580 CFRA. "These deaths are tragic, they're 100 per cent preventable and we are always having to react ... to something that we dont have alot of control over."

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health said in a statement that all supervised injection sites, called consumption and treatment services by the government, are currently under review.

Last October, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced a $31-million dollar investment by the province into what they call "wraparound" and "pragmatic" services for people suffering from substance abuse.

Under this new system, organizations need to apply to provide both treatment and rehabilitation services and offer other health and social services to help vicitms recover. In particular, the province is looking for organizations that have links to primary care, mental health supports, housing and employement.

Organizations are now also mandated to have an ongoing plan on how to service wider community concerns.

All the sites that are currently up and running will stay that way until funding decisions have been made. The ministry said they are on track to make those funding decisions this spring, but would not give a specific date.

Both Mucke and Hendriks said they have had constructive conversations with the province and hope they will be offered funding. After all, they say it would be hard to curb the addictions issue without them.

"If our organization did not exist...the deaths would be much higher," Muckle said. "The facilities are the starting point - we still need to push ourselves to do more. We need to save more lives."

The numbers in Ottawa are just a small part of a larger opioid crisis sweeping the country. New numbers from Public Health Ontario show that more than 600 people died from drug overdoses in the first six months of 2018, which is 80 more deaths than that same period in 2017.

There were also 6,688 opioid-related emergency department visits during those first six months, up from 5,909 in 2017.

If you suspect someone you know is overdosing on drugs, health officials tell you to call 911 immediately and give naloxone if it is available.

With files from the Canadian Press