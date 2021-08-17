OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Humane Society says its annual fundraiser, the "Wiggle Waggle Walk and Run", will be cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that the popular fundraising event has been cancelled.

In a release Tuesday morning, the humane society said it would once again shift to an online fundraising model.

"The Wiggle Waggle Walk and Run raises money for the close to 8,000 animals that come into OHS care each year. The last in-person event in 2019 raised more than $200,000, but the public health crisis has made 2020 and 2021 a “ruff” time to wiggle and waggle," the release said.

Participants can raise funds through their own personal events this year. The humane society said that thanks to donors and sponsors, all pledges raised through the virtual event would be triple-matched.

“It’s sad that we need to cancel the Wiggle Waggle Walk and Run again for 2021,” said Bruce Roney, OHS President & CEO. “We’re counting on participants to take advantage of having their pledges tripled to provide life-saving care for Ottawa’s animals.”

You can find more information on how to participate in this year's fundraiser on the Ottawa Humane Society's website.