OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Humane Society is making sure pet owners can afford to feed their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Emergency Pet Food Bank” is open to help pet owners who are struggling to afford pet food.

Pet owners will receive a supplemental two-week supply of pet food for dogs and cats of all sizes and ages. Any individual experiencing financial hardship due to circumstances resulting from COVID-19 qualifies for the emergency pet food bank.

Clients can pick up food once per month at the drive-thru emergency pet food bank at the Ottawa Humane Society on West Hunt Club Road. The Emergency Pet Food Bank runs each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can book a pet food pick-up appointment on the Ottawa Humane Society website or by calling 613-725-3166, ext. 221.