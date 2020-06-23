OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Humane Society's annual "Wiggle Waggle Walk and Run" fundraiser has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To ensure care for the animals, the OHS is turning the event into an online only fundraising event so that would-be walkers and runners are encouraged to raise money with their own fundraising campaigns," the Humane Society said in a press release Tuesday.

"It’s sad that we need to cancel the Wiggle Waggle Walk and Run for 2020," said OHS President & CEO, Bruce Roney. "We’re really counting on past participants to take part in virtual fundraising to provide life-saving care for the animals in the walk’s absence."

This year, the campaign will be online. You can register yourself or a team for free (though the Humane Society suggests kickstarting your campaign with their usual $40 entry fee) and then fundraise however you like.

Each person or team will have a fundraising page on the Humane Society's website that they can share on social media or with friends and family.

"Create an exercise goal. Start a book club. Have a physically-distanced BBQ. Teach your old dog some new tricks. Come up with something fun and share your plans on your page!" the Humane Society says.

The fundraiser is in its 32nd year. Last year's event raised more than $200,000.