OTTAWA -- The top doctors at Ottawa's hospitals are urging everyone to follow Ontario's stay at home orders to help reduce COVID-19 transmission and allow hospitals to continue delivering in-person care during the pandemic.

The medical chiefs of staff at the Ottawa Hospital, the Queensway-Carleton Hospital, the Montfort Hospital, CHEO, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and the Royal released a joint statement on Friday, saying, "Stay home. Stay safe, Save lives."

"If COVID-19 cases rise too high, there is a risk that our ICUs will begin to reach capacity," said the statement. "This puts in jeopardy all the post-surgical care they provide. No room in our ICUs means scheduled surgeries must be delayed."

According to the statement, more than 17,000 people across Ottawa are currently waiting for surgery.

The chiefs of staff asked everyone to adhere to provincial public health restrictions, except for essential reasons – like seeking medical care, essential work, groceries and exercise. The doctors ask people not to socialize in person, noting it is currently a major source of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

"We want our teams to continue delivering in-person care, whether that’s surgeries, diagnostic tests or specialist appointments," said the statement on the importance of lowering COVID-19 cases in the community.

"It’s important to do because the impact of COVID-19 on health-care services goes far beyond those who contract the virus. It affects everyone who needs hospital services."

Surgeries, diagnostic procedures and various speciality care appointments are continuing during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ottawa and southern Ontario. Virtual appointments will also be scheduled, whenever possible.

The hospitals say staff are working "full-steam ahead" to make up for the many cancellations of in-person care that happened in the spring and summer at the start of the pandemic.

"However, our ability to make up this ground is in your control. We must all do everything we can to keep down the level of COVID-19 in the community," said the statement from the medical Chiefs of Staff.

"Failure to do so will lead to staffing and bed shortages, which will force us to cancel surgeries, diagnostics and other in-person care appointments, once again. These appointments could be yours, your parents’ or your own child’s. We don’t want that."

The medical Chiefs of Staffs at Ottawa's hospitals have three tips for people to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community: