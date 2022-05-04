Ottawa Hospital warns of longer emergency wait times

Officials at the Ottawa Hospital are warning of longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.

“The Ottawa Hospital is experiencing increased pressures on both Emergency Departments and ambulance offload processes,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday morning. “This is primarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks, combined with staffing shortages related to COVID-19 illness or exposure.”

Resources at hospitals across Ontario continue to be stretched by pandemic-related absences and staffing shortages.

The hospital statement said people who need emergency care should continue to come to the emergency department, but some patients may experience longer than usual wait times.

“Health-care providers are working hard to ensure that those who need care will receive it,” the statement said.

