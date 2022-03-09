Ottawa Hospital tops local hospitals in Newsweek's Best Hospitals list

The Ottawa Hospital is ranked the highest of Ottawa's local hospitals in Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals" list for Canada in 2022.

The local hospital is ranked 11th overall on the list of the best Canadian hospitals, ahead of the Queensway Carleton Hospital at 19th place and the Montfort Hospital in 55th place.

“The Ottawa Hospital’s rank, according to the World’s Best Hospitals 2022 – Canada, is a testament to our staff and physicians who have demonstrated resilience, dedication, and continued compassion for our patients throughout this pandemic,” said Ottawa Hospital CEO Cameron Love in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Dr. Bernard Leduc, the CEO of the Montfort, said the pandemic has greatly affected hospitals and their staff around the world.

“COVID-19 has made it challenging to run a hospital in the last year. We are therefore doubly proud that the performance of the Montfort team has not only been maintained, but even increased, as Montfort has now climbed to 55th place among all Canadian hospitals, whereas we were 61st last year. We are proud of the journey of the hospital, 25 years after being threatened to close. We are here to stay and dedicated to provide quality care to all Ontarians,” he said.

The Queenway Carleton Hospital ranked the highest among local hospitals on 2021's list. Hospital president and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer says this year's showing is still very strong.

“Queensway Carleton Hospital has always been a 'best kept secret', but over the years we’ve been proud of our ranking as the top hospital regionally. We continue to be proud of this recognition as a Top 20 hospital in Canada. Staff have been working very hard and really care about the work they do. Congratulation to staff at QCH and to the other hospitals regionally and nationally – it has been a tough year.”

Four hospitals in Toronto top the list overall, with Toronto General in first place.

The annual list ranks the best hospitals in 27 countries, based on the results of medical expert surveys, patient experience surveys, and various key performance indicators such as quality of treatment and hygiene. Each hospital is given a percentage score based on these factors and ranked accordingly.