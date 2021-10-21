OTTAWA -- More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

As of this week, the hospital has sent 189 letters to employees who haven’t received the vaccine, and 129 to employees who received one dose of the vaccine, but did not have their second dose scheduled by Nov. 1.

An email to hospital leaders obtained by CTV News Ottawa said those employees will have to return all hospital property, including employee ID cards and keys. The ID cards will be deactivated as of Oct. 31 at midnight.

Ninety-six per cent of hospital employees are fully vaccinated, above the city-wide rate of 86 per cent among those eligible.

The hospital announced last month that all staff who aren’t vaccinated would be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 1.

Continued failure to comply with the policy “may ultimately result in cessation of employment or permanent suspension of privileges, if applicable,” the hospital’s seven-page corporate policy says.

The policy doesn’t apply to people who have exemptions for medical reasons or under the Ontario Human Rights Code.