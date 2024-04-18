OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Hospital testing new AI tool to help doctors draft clinical notes for patient care

    Unions plea for thousands of healthcare workers and more paramedics as hospital staffing shortages continue to plague the medical sector. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa) Unions plea for thousands of healthcare workers and more paramedics as hospital staffing shortages continue to plague the medical sector. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The Ottawa Hospital is hoping artificial intelligence will help reduce physician burnout and increase access to care for patients.

    Ottawa's largest hospital is testing DAX Copilot, a Microsoft program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create draft clinical notes for physicians to use during appointments with patients.

    "Using ambient, conversational, and generative AI, DAX Copilot securely records physician-patient conversations and converts them into medical notes for the physician to review and finalize.The notes are then entered into TOH’s electronic health records system, Epic," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement.

    According to the Canadian Medical Association, physicians spend approximately 10 hours per week on administrative work, including filling out charts after a patient's appointment. The Ottawa Hospital says the DAX Copilot program will help free up time for doctors, so they can spend more time providing care to patients.

    "With DAX Copilot, our physicians will now be able to spend less time on administrative tasks, which allows them to spend more time interacting with patients and delivering high-quality care," Cameron Love, president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital, said in a statement.

    "Using DAX Copilot is one way that we are using innovative solutions to increase access to care for patients in our community.”  

    The Ottawa Hospital is the first Canadian hospital to test the DAX Copilot system for physicians. The hospital says patients will need to give consent before their appointments are recorded with the system.

    All patients will have access to the notes from their appointment through the Ottawa Hospital MyChart patient portal.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News