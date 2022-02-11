The Ottawa Hospital is in the process of implementing a plan to clear the backlog of 15,000 non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

As Ottawa's largest hospital begins the gradual ramp up of procedures, the plan will include working with other hospitals across the region to "maximize beds, staffing and surgical suites" to resume surgeries following the postponement of surgeries during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Thursday that hospitals may gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures. A Directive 2 was issued in January, ordering hospitals dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases to pause non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries.

In a statement, the Ottawa Hospital says it is "pleased to learn" the province will allow hospitals to begin the gradual ramp up of non-urgent procedures.

"The hospital is in the process of implementing its plan to reschedule surgeries as safely and quickly as possible. Care teams are reviewing each patient’s case and will prioritize and reschedule procedures based on the medical need," the Ottawa Hospital said Friday.

"We will work closely with other hospitals in the region to address the backlog of surgeries. This means working together as a region to maximize beds, staffing and surgical suites."

As of Jan. 27, there were 15,000 procedures in the surgical backlog at the Ottawa Hospital.

"We know this has been a very frustrating time for patients whose surgeries and procedures were rescheduled," the hospital said.

"Rest assured, we will continue working with the Ministry of Health, and our regional health partners, to add capacity and address the backlog. We appreciate the community’s patience and support."