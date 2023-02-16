Ottawa Hospital opening operating rooms for orthopedic surgeries on Saturdays to clear backlog

The Ottawa Hospital is opening up its operating rooms at the Riverside Campus on Saturdays for orthopedic surgeries, to help clear the backlog of hip and knee replacement surgeries.

Ottawa's largest hospital is working with the Academic Orthopedic Association of Ottawa to increase capacity for orthopedic procedures.

The hospital says in line with the Ontario government's plan to expand surgical capacity, the Academic Orthopedic Association of Ottawa members will perform orthopedic surgeries at the Riverside Campus on Saturdays, starting Feb. 25.

"This surgical space was previously unused on weekends," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement.

"This follows last year’s successful partnership between TOH and Focus Eye Center, which has provided additional capacity for cataract surgery, and ensured that patients across the Ottawa region have increased access to all ophthalmology procedures."

Statistics from the Ontario government shows 16 per cent of patients waiting for hip replacement surgery at the Ottawa Hospital were treated within the target time. Priority 3 patients, who should be treated within a target time of 84 days, were waiting an average of 402 days at the General Campus in December, according to the Ontario government data.

Knee surgery patients were waiting 122 days for surgery at the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus and 151 days at the General Campus in December, according to the statistics. The target time is 84 days for Priority 3 patients.

"TOH has also worked closely with regional hospitals, including Renfrew, Hawkesbury and Kemptville, to expand surgical volumes and improve access to care for patients," the Ottawa Hospital said.