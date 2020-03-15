OTTAWA -- Hospitals and medical clinics are implementing screen procedures, visitor restrictions and adjusting clinics in response to COVID-19.

Here's a look at the plans for hospitals and health care facilities in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital has imposed Visitor Restrictions at all campuses.

The new rules are:

Only one visitor per patient at a time

All visitors must be at least 12 years old

You are asked not to visit the Ottawa Hospital if you have a cough, cold, fever or any other symptoms.

In a statement on its website, the Ottawa Hospital says “these restrictions may change to adapt to the hospital’s evolving COVID-19 response. If you have questions, please call the unit to speak with the care team.”

CHEO

Starting Monday, March 16, CHEO will be screening all visitors to the main campus.

All visitors will need to enter the building via the Main Entrance, Emergency Department entrance or CHEO school.

CHEO asks “please do not visit friends or family who are in the hospital if you feel ill or have any symptoms or a respiratory virus.”

CHEO says appointments, tests and procedures are currently proceeding as normal. If you’ve recently travelled and/or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your clinic or care team if you should still come to CHEO.

Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital

There is now a single point of entry at both the Smiths Falls and Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth for visitors and patients.

All patients, families, staff, students, volunteers and physicians will complete mandatory screening before entry to the hospital.

Visitors to the hospital will be restricted to family members of maternity, critically ill, or patients receiving palliative care. Visitors must successfully pass mandatory screening to be permitted entry to the hospital.

As of Friday, March 13, the hospital said “regularly scheduled clinics, rehabilitation and surgery will continue but will be reviewed on a daily basis.

University of Ottawa Health Services

The University of Ottawa Health Services has announced that starting Monday, all family medicine appointments will be telephone visits for the next week or so.

All allied health appointments (mental health counsellor, dietician and pharmacist) with the exception of appointments with the chiropodist will also be converted to telephone visits.

Appointments with specialists will continue as planned unless you are advised otherwise.

Patients needing to visit the Walk-In clinic are asked to call ahead. The University of Ottawa Health Services will be booking same day appointments on the phone as much as possible. If you show up at the Walk-in Clinic, you will be given an appointment time and asked to come back.