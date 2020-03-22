OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says a health care worker at the Ottawa Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the health unit says a man in his 30s with no history of travel tested positive for novel coronavirus. The new case was reported by the Ontario Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The man lives in Prescott-Russell, and is currently in self-isolation.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says following testing at an Ottawa COVID-19 assessment centre, the individual returned home and remains in self-isolation. The individual's close family contacts are also in self-isolation.

Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital are actively engaged in the investigation and contact tracing individuals or patients who have been in close contact with the individual.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is tracing contacts the individual had in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

This is the third case of COVID-19 in Prescott-Russell.

On Wednesday, officials said a man in his 60s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom had tested positive for COVID-19. The man lived in Prescott-Russell

On March 14, health officials said a woman in her 30s who lived in Prescott-Russell had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman had travelled to New York City, and developed symptoms two days after returning.

Both cases are self-isolating.