Ottawa Hospital cancer trial receives $4 million funding injection
A clinical trial at the Ottawa Hospital that is changing the lives of cancer patients is receiving an injection of money to expand a Canadian-led Immunotherapies in Cancer program.
Camille Leahy has a new shot at life.
"It feels really good to be able to say that I’m cancer free, especially when I’ve been told that I wasn’t supposed to be here," Leahy said.
Three years ago, feeling unwell and in pain, Leahy went to her local emergency room in Newmarket, Ont., where she received the diagnosis she had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
"Some days, I don’t even think it’s sunken in yet, because it’s been such a crazy three years - the ups and downs."
Leahy says earlier treatments, including a stem cell transplant, failed. Her rollercoaster journey eventually led her to a Canadian-run program for cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy at the Ottawa Hospital.
"It changed my life, it gave me a life and my daughter still has her mother," she says.
CAR-T custom designs a therapy using the patient's own immune cells. T-Cells are taken out, modified in a lab, and then put back in a patient - so they’re able to recognize the cancer and kill it off.
"What we’re targeting is patients who have had really no other options," says Dr. Natasha Kekre, Ottawa Hospital Hematologist. "These are patients who have failed cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, even a bone-marrow transplant - and we’re seeing in those patients, over half of them are getting into a remission state, meaning that they’re cancer free."
Now, thanks to a $4-million grant, more people across Canada will have access to the therapy. It’s part of approximately $60-million being awarded to 22 newly-funded research projects across the country.
"It shows a priority to Canadian manufacturing for cancer therapies and that is, right there, a huge win for me to see we are getting the attention we hoped, we’d always hoped we’d receive," Kekre said.
The goal is to take it even further.
"So, I don’t use the word cure very lightly, but that is really ultimately goal," Kekre said. "Hopefully, we won’t have to reserve this just for patients who have no options. Eeventually, we can use it in patients as an upfront standard of care.
"My goal is not this trial, it’s beyond that and getting this to every cancer patient who needs it."
So there can be more success stories, like Leahy.
"I definitely have a new lease on life, I want to do so much more, and I have the opportunity to do that now and my daughter is so thankful to have me here as well."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Winter storm to blanket Ottawa with 10 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inhaled Canadian COVID-19 vaccine to enter Phase 2 human trials
A new made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81
David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 81 years old.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Pro wrestler from Pasqua First Nation makes AEW debut
A man from Pasqua First Nation in Saskatchewan is making waves in the world of professional wrestling, but as even as his career takes off, he's keeping his roots close to his heart.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?
During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors released an open letter to Nova Scotia's premier Thursday expressing worry that changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal grants new trial in connection to driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a new trial in connection to the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest in 2019.
Toronto
-
'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
-
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Q&A: New Montreal police chief vows to foster 'human-to-human' dialogue between police and minority communities
Fady Dagher was officially named head of the Montreal police service (SPVM) on Thursday. The first person of colour to take on the role, he has pledged to promote community outreach and prevent racial profiling.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
-
Online only testing a barrier in Ontario's Smart Serve recertification process
Ontarians who handle alcohol must retake their Smart Serve test by the end of June, as part of the province’s five-year recertification rules and many say the online only options for testing are a problem.
London
-
'I feel like I let you down a bit': Trailblazer on police board departs with call to action on diversity
Chair Susan Toth resigned from the London Police Services Board (LPSB) just as she had joined it in 2017 — pushing for improvement, compassion and diversity. At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Toth surprised everyone with her decision to step down after being reappointed by council late last year.
-
Drugs, handgun seized by London police during search
Two Londoners are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday yielded more than $23,000 in drugs, police said.
-
Women’s advocates pleased with handling of fire inspector who allegedly sent inappropriate pics
A women’s advocacy agency and a London city councillor are speaking out about the termination of a city fire inspector, who is accused of sending pictures of his genitals to female co-workers.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
'It can still be stopped': Lions Place residents rally to stop sale, ask the province to step in
Stop the sale – a message chanted by dozens of residents worried the tentative sale of their downtown non-profit housing complex might force them out.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Four injured in Kitchener house explosion, now deemed 'criminal in nature'
Police tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.
-
A look back at house explosions in the last decade
The house explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others wasn’t the first one in our area in the last decade.
-
Freezing drizzle, dense fog expected in areas surrounding Waterloo and Wellington
Freezing drizzle is expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County, Environment Canada said on Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to get $253K to chair Alberta COVID-19 panel
Danielle Smith has appointed retired conservative politician Preston Manning to head a review of how Alberta handled the COVID-19 public health emergency, a job that will pay him $253,000.
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
The Last of Us clicks with critics and viewers
The highly-anticipated HBO series The Last of Us, which was shot primarily in Calgary and southern Alberta, premiered Sunday to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
-
Customers may turn their back on SaskTel services over email subscription fee
SaskTel customers aren't just bemoaning the idea of paying for email accounts, they're threatening to switch providers over it.
-
Sask. RCMP find plastic egg packed with crack cocaine
After a month of investigation, the Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two men who allegedly threatened patrons of a Beauval bar with a firearm and a machete.
Edmonton
-
Gun pointed at West Edmonton Mall security, shoppers before incident on ETS bus: police
Police have released details about two incidents last week where a firearm was allegedly pointed at a bus driver, and say one of the individuals has been arrested and charged.
-
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Less than 100 new cases, second highest number of deaths in 14 seasons
In a one-week period, six more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases decreased for the eighth week in a row since the peak in mid-November.
Vancouver
-
'Insult to injury': B.C. Nurses Union calls out professional college over fee increase
As their union negotiates with the provincial government on a new contract, B.C. nurses are also pleading with their professional college to reconsider a significant hike in registration fees.
-
Vancouver cops could face misconduct probe for 'unsatisfactory' participation in use of force investigation: IIO
Two Vancouver police officers who punched a drunk man in the face while arresting him have been cleared of any wrongdoing, but their colleagues who witnessed the incident may be facing a misconduct probe.
-
Coroners inquest announced into 2015 death of Myles Gray
Seven years after Myles Gray was horrifically injured in a struggle with Vancouver police and died, coroners have finally been able to schedule a mandatory inquest into his death.
Regina
-
'It happened quickly': Sask. family sent away from hospital, forced to give birth on floor of townhouse
Tara and Mitchell Luce have three children together — and after their experience with one-month-old Lincoln, they don’t expect to be adding to their family of five.
-
Inmate dies at southwest Sask. healing lodge: CSC
An inmate has died at a southwest Saskatchewan healing lodge, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
'Lack of transparency': Freedom of Information document provides little information on former SHA CEO's departure
The provincial government has responded to Freedom of Information requests about the departure of Scott Livingstone, the former Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO.