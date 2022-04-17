Ottawa hospital cancels non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 and Pat King set to appear in court: Five stories to watch this week
An Ottawa hospital cancels non-emergent procedures due to COVID-19 and Pat King is scheduled to appear in court to face new charges.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
All eyes will be on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa and across Ontario this week following the Easter long weekend.
Ottawa Public Health said last week that Ottawa is still in the middle of a “significant wave”, and urged people to limit their close contacts over the holiday weekend to help reduce transmission.
New modelling from Ontario’s science table last week said community transmission may have peaked, but hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time.” The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table modelling suggests the number of Ontarians hospitalized with COVID-19 could surpass 3,000 by May in the most likely scenario.
Eastern Ontario medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told Newstalk 580 CFRA this weekend that he believes the sixth wave will begin to decline, if people follow simple steps.
“It’s up to us to ensure we get vaccinated – get your third and fourth dose – and particularly over the next couple of days with the Easter weekend, avoid large crowds and make sure you protect yourself and others by wearing masks in indoor settings and ensure that you are aware of people who are vulnerable,” Dr. Roumeliotis told CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent.
As of Friday, there was 16 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection. Ottawa’s acute care hospital beds were at 101 per cent capacity.
This will also be the first full week with mandatory masks in all Ottawa public schools. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted last week to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to schools and buildings to wear masks indoors.
File image. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
SURGERY CANCELLATIONS
Some “non-emergent and non-urgent” surgeries and procedures will be cancelled at the Montfort Hospital this week due to COVID-19.
The hospital in Ottawa’s east end says due to a rise in staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or in isolation, it must postpone some procedures.
The Montfort Hospital said last week that staff were currently reviewing procedures on a "case-by-case basis" to see what can go ahead and what needs to be postponed.
Staff say patients whose appointments will be rescheduled will be contacted by telephone, either by their doctor or by a member of the Montfort team.
As of last Thursday, 89 staff members at the hospital in Ottawa's east end were in isolation because of COVID-19.
The Montfort Hospital sign is seen in this undated photo.
PAT KING TO FACE NEW CHARGES
“Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face new charges.
The Crown announced last Thursday that King will face new charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.
King has remained in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18 during the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions in downtown Ottawa. King is facing 10 charges, including intimidation, obstructing police and mischief.
King’s bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt last Wednesday when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.
A publication ban was ordered for King’s bail review hearing.
FILE- In a Facebook live video recorded Thursday, prominent protestor Pat King discussed organizing a student walk out against COVID-19 health restrictions and mandates.
DEADLINE FOR PROPERTY TAX DEFERRAL PROGRAM
Friday is the deadline for retail and commercial property owners affected by the “Freedom Convoy” occupation to apply for temporary property tax relief.
The city has set up the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program”, allowing property owners in Centretown, Lowertown and the ByWard Market areas to defer their interim and final property tax bills to Sept. 15.
“This is a great program. It will allow businesses to keep their cash flow in their pocket, so it’s going to help them recover over the spring and summer months,” said Joseph Muhuni, Deputy City Treasurer Revenue for the city of Ottawa.
However, city officials say not many of the 900 properties in the area have applied for the property tax deferral program, so they are getting the word out about the program with the deadline approaching.
The deadline to apply for the “Convoy Occupation Tax Deferral Program” is Friday, April 22. Muhuni says the application is online, and it will take about a week to process.
Hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and surrounding streets in downtown Ottawa on day 10 of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
GREEN BINS IN APARTMENTS
Green bins could soon be located in all apartment buildings and condominiums to collect organic waste.
The city’s standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management will vote Tuesday on the new Multi-Residential Waste Diversion Strategy.
Staff are recommending making organic waste diversion mandatory in all multi-unit residential properties currently receiving waste collection from the service.
Under the proposal, any new multi-unit dwelling property receiving city waste collection services as of June 1, 2022, would be required to participate in the Green Bin program. Staff will report to the new council next year with a detailed implementation plan and cost analysis to introduce organic waste recycling to all buildings in the city.
Staff say only 17 per cent of waste collected from multi-residential properties in Ottawa last year was diverted through recycling or organics collection.
EVENTS IN OTTAWA
Monday
Ottawa Mission Easter Dinner
Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken – 10 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Tuesday
Standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks – 10 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Wednesday
Ottawa transit commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Thursday
Ottawa community and protective services committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Friday
Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)
Imagine Dragons at Canadian Tire Centre
Saturday
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. (TSN 1200)
