OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man is facing charges after a resident in Ottawa's Wellington West neighbourhood found a burglar inside their home.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a home on Wellington Street West at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowners called 911 after discovering a man inside their home.

Police say the suspect was arrested by officers after a brief struggle.

Christopher Andrew Greenwood, 39, of Ottawa, is charged with break and enter, assault with intent to resist or prevent arrest, assault and breach of probation.

Both the suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries.