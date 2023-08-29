Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams

Ottawa will soon be home to a professional women's hockey team.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled its inaugural season and its original six teams Tuesday.

The league will operate in six NHL cities: Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and New York City.

"Rosters for the inaugural season will begin forming during an initial free agency period commencing Sept. 1, with the majority of the league’s founding players to be selected during the 2023 PWHL Draft on Sept. 18," the league said in a news release.

U.S. businessman Mark Walter and his wife Kimbra are backing the league financially. Walter is part owner of the L.A. Dodgers and co-owner of Chelsea FC.

The league's board of directors includes sports icon Billie Jean King, sports executive Ilana Kloss, Dodgers President Stan Kasten, and Dodgers Senior Vice President of Business Strategy Royce Cohen. Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford is the league's senior vice-president of hockey operations.

The 2023-24 season will feature 24 regular season games per team.

Team names and arenas have not yet been announced. The league says it in the final stages of securing general managers for each of the six teams.

-With files from The Canadian Press.