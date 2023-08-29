Ottawa home to one of six new Professional Women's Hockey League teams

Canada forward Sarah Fillier (10) is congratulated by teammates forward Sarah Nurse (20) and defender Renata Fast (14) after scoring on Switzerland during second period IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship semifinal hockey action in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday April 15, 2023. On Aug. 29, 2023, the Professional Women's Hockey League announced its original six teams, based in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Canada forward Sarah Fillier (10) is congratulated by teammates forward Sarah Nurse (20) and defender Renata Fast (14) after scoring on Switzerland during second period IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship semifinal hockey action in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday April 15, 2023. On Aug. 29, 2023, the Professional Women's Hockey League announced its original six teams, based in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina