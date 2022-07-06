Ottawa home sales drop for fourth straight month

Ottawa home sales drop for fourth straight month

If you’re planning to buy a home in Toronto anytime soon, you could be saving for longer than expected. If you’re planning to buy a home in Toronto anytime soon, you could be saving for longer than expected.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina