Ottawa home prices set to decline for first time in nearly 30 years, CHMC warns

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years, but many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Prospective buyers have lamented the torrid pace Canada's real estate market has moved at in recent years, but many feel 2023 may be the year their luck changes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina