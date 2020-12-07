OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 38 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, a lower figure than the provincial report relased Monday. Data also show the city is holding steady in the "Orange-Restrict" level under Ontario guidelines.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady on Monday.

Ontario reported 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, breaking Sunday's record high by a single case. The province also reported that 1,412 people who had previously tested positive have recovered.

The provincial report noted 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Figures from the province and OPH sometimes differ due to time lag or the nature of how cases are recorded, OPH has said.

Twenty-six more people in the province with COVID-19 have died, including one in Ottawa.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,801 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

One more person with COVID-19 in Ottawa has died, bringing the city's death toll to 381.

ONTARIO FRAMEWORK STATUS

Ottawa is in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 28.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Nov. 27 to Dec. 3)

Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

The number of residents in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 held steady on Monday, falling by one because of the one death that was reported.

OPH says there are 413 people in the city whose COVID-19 cases have not resolved. Thirty-eight additional recoveries have been reported, bringing the city's rate of resolved cases to 8,007.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Two more people are in local hospitals with COVID-19 complications, compared to Sunday's report.

OPH reports 32 people in hospital and one in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, six are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, 12 are in their 80s (one in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Five new cases (604 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (1,022 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (1,808 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (1,190 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (1,116 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (1,026 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (679 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (451 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (535 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

TESTING

Across the province, labs performed 45,283 COVID-19 tests on Sunday and 31,238 tests remain under investigation.

An update on local testing numbers from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is expected this afternoon.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, 22 more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health unit reported 11 new cases.

There were seven additional cases reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's region.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 reproted in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's area on Monday.

The Quebec government reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Monday and no outbreaks ended.

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy Ecole secondaire catholique Mer Bleue Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Glen Ogilvie Public School Ottawa Technical Secondary School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre DÀccueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home - 22562 Montfort Hospital - 3C Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (NEW) Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).