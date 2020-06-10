OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is replacing the cancelled household hazardous waste depots with new “extended depots” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city cancelled the household hazardous waste depot on May 31 due to the pandemic measures.

Now, a six-day “extended depots” will be held from June 22 to June 27 at 3100 Conroy Road.

Residents will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

The depot will only accept household hazardous waste and not electronic waste. As part of the COVID-19 measures, residents must remain in their vehicles and staff will not empty and return bins, totes, gas cans and the like.

Two additional depots will be held this summer.