OTTAWA -- Ottawa has surpassed a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Ottawa Public Health said on Monday that 90 per cent of residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received at least one dose.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has regularly said the city is aiming for 90 per cent coverage among the eligible population in order to limit transmission of the deadly virus.

To date, nearly 827,000 people in Ottawa have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The push continues to get second doses into the remaining five per cent of individuals with at least one shot. So far, 85 per cent of residents born in or before 2009 are fully vaccinated.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died from the disease and 423 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19 around the region, including eight in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and four in Renfrew County. One case in Kingston was removed from the province's total for the region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 373 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, 265 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and 108 are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on vaccination rates for COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals is unavailable on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 826,780 (+1,193)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 787,531 (+2,538)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent (+1%)

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted a video celebrating the milestone of reaching 90 per cent coverage for first doses among eligible residents.

Today, Ottawa surpassed a significant milestone in our COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Over 90% of eligible Ottawa residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine!



Thank you to our amazing community partners, we could not have gotten this far without you! pic.twitter.com/9lrEd1eBu8 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 18, 2021

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

