    Ottawa hits 20 C for the first time in 2024

    Spring in Ottawa.
    The temperature hit 20 C in Ottawa for the first time in 2024, as above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the full week.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 20 C on Tuesday and 22 C on Wednesday. The temperature reached 20.0 C at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

    The record for warmest April 9 is 23.5 C, set back in 2021.

    In 2023, Ottawa hit 20 C for the first time on April 11, and the temperature warmed up to 30.2 C on April 13.

    Ottawa will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.

    Increasing cloudiness this evening with showers beginning late in the evening. Low 9 C.

    Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of showers. High 22 C.

    Thursday will see periods of rain. High 14 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for showers. High 13 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C.

