

ctvnewsottawa.ca staff





Call it a history-making end to an incredibly successful season.

Fifteen year old Mya Sluban is the first girl in Ottawa history to score a touchdown in varsity high school football.

Playing for the St. Matt’s Tigers against St. Joseph’s last week in a lop-sided win, Sluban ran the ball into the end zone in the final quarter of the season.

“So many of my teammates and coaches worked together to set that play up, make their blocks and help clear a path for me to the end zone”, said Sluban. “It was the final game of the season in the final quarter and I really wanted to do it so I wouldn't let the team down.”

Sluban is a gifted athlete and competitive skier. She has also played touch football for two years. This was her first year playing varsity football.

Sluban’s father Mark was right there at the goal line recording it all.

“I’m thinking don’t get hurt but make it. Hit that pylon”, he said

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her that happy."

Mya hopes her touchdown, and the fact she is on the field with the boys every day, will encourage other girls to think about taking up football.

“I hope so. I started playing football in a girl’s Touch League and really enjoyed the game. I hope other girls who enjoy football as much as I do aren't afraid to try tackle football.”