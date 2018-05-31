

Newstalk 580 CFRA





A local high school teacher previously charged with sexual assault and exploitation is now facing three new charges of sexual assault.

The teacher, currently suspended from his duties, was teaching at St. Patrick's High School at the time of the incidents.

The previous charges related to a female under 18-years-old. The new charges relate to two adult victims.

55-year-old Robert Lavergne is scheduled to appear in court June 27th to face the charges.

Ottawa Police are concerned there could be more victims as well and anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service SACA Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.