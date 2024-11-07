OTTAWA
    • Ottawa high school students honour WWII veterans with expanded 'Walking Them Home' project

    The "Walking Them Home" project by Glebe Collegiate and Lisgar Collegiate honours the memory of nearly 100 soldiers from both Ottawa schools. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The "Walking Them Home" project by Glebe Collegiate and Lisgar Collegiate honours the memory of nearly 100 soldiers from both Ottawa schools. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    The "Walking Them Home" project, originally launched by Glebe Collegiate, has expanded this year through a partnership with Lisgar Collegiate.

    The initiative now honours the memory of nearly 100 soldiers from both schools who died in World War II.

    These soldiers' stories are being marked with commemorative signs displayed in homes across Glebe and Centretown. The signs were installed on Nov. 1 and will remain in place until Nov. 15.

    The project is especially significant this year, as it aligns with the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, with the majority of the soldiers having served in its ranks.

    As part of the expansion, the project has made over half of its website bilingual, allowing greater access for French-speaking community members. In just five days, the website has seen over 750 visitors, demonstrating the growing interest and engagement with the initiative.

    This year’s efforts to honour these soldiers have strengthened ties within the community, inviting reflection on the sacrifices made during wartime. The project continues to celebrate and remember those who served, especially the students from Glebe and Lisgar who gave their lives during World War II.

     

