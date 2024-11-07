Ottawa high school students honour WWII veterans with expanded 'Walking Them Home' project
The "Walking Them Home" project, originally launched by Glebe Collegiate, has expanded this year through a partnership with Lisgar Collegiate.
The initiative now honours the memory of nearly 100 soldiers from both schools who died in World War II.
These soldiers' stories are being marked with commemorative signs displayed in homes across Glebe and Centretown. The signs were installed on Nov. 1 and will remain in place until Nov. 15.
The project is especially significant this year, as it aligns with the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, with the majority of the soldiers having served in its ranks.
As part of the expansion, the project has made over half of its website bilingual, allowing greater access for French-speaking community members. In just five days, the website has seen over 750 visitors, demonstrating the growing interest and engagement with the initiative.
This year’s efforts to honour these soldiers have strengthened ties within the community, inviting reflection on the sacrifices made during wartime. The project continues to celebrate and remember those who served, especially the students from Glebe and Lisgar who gave their lives during World War II.
.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden blamed by Harris allies for resounding loss to Trump
Joe Biden's name wasn't on the ballot, but history will likely remember Kamala Harris' resounding defeat as his loss too.
PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is 'almost no danger' to the public.
Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
A murder trial is closing in the killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana
A murder trial in the small Indiana town of Delphi was wrapping up Thursday after weeks of testimony and evidence surrounding the fate of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike in 2017. Their killings went unsolved for years before police arrested a man who lived and worked in the same town.
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid
Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, knocking out the country's power grid, downing trees and damaging infrastructure. No fatalities were immediately reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Sacred ground: Canadian delegation in Belgium for Remembrance Day ceremonies
CTV News is part of a Canadian delegation commemorating fallen Indigenous Canadian service members from the First World War. The group will attend a series of ceremonies and events throughout Belgium right up until Remembrance Day.
-
N.S. election: PCs promise free hospital parking, Liberals to reduce immigration levels
Nova Scotia’s political parties continue to make announcements and promises as they approach the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26.
-
'More common than we want to believe': Two recent N.S. homicides linked by intimate partner violence
The RCMP has confirmed the deaths of two seniors in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence -- less than three weeks after another instance of intimate partner violence resulted in two deaths in Enfield, N.S.
Toronto
-
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'We weren't using it': Toronto-area man shocked after glass washing machine door spontaneously shatters
A Toronto-area man is shocked after the glass door of his washing machine spontaneously shattered.
-
Cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
'Aging membership, aging buildings:' Some legion branches struggle to keep doors open
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Montreal's Verdun borough meets once a week in a community centre space it rents by the hour, less than 500 metres from the elegant brick building it sold over a decade ago when maintenance costs got too high.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake man charged with arson after home doused with gas
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
-
'Their sacrifice was huge': Windsor airman part of Canadian crew memorialized in the UK
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
-
Mitchell, Ont. singer-songwriter pens Remembrance Day songs
A singer-songwriter from Mitchell, Ont. has written two songs reflecting on the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans.
London
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
-
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
-
Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
-
Kitchener’s Boathouse to reopen this month
After being closed since 2019, the City of Kitchener will reopen a well-known venue in Victoria Park.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Intersection closed after cement truck loses mixer
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
-
Local researchers initiate study during Domestic Violence Awareness month
Waypoint Research Institute wants to hear from women and others affected by domestic violence.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
-
Classes resume after truck crashes into Winnipeg school
Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.
-
Family says Canadian government not recognizing fallen veteran
Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.
Calgary
-
Appeal denied for man convicted 2020 murder outside Calgary's Portico Lounge
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied an appeal from Samuel Lugela, who was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting.
-
Stoney Trail closed due to crash at 17 Avenue S.W.
Stoney Trail was shut down on Thursday morning following a serious crash in the southwest.
-
Crews respond to fire at Deer Ridge home
Firefighters were called to the southeast community of Deer Ridge after a blaze broke out near a home early Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Holyrood housing project goes up in flames
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week ends with temperatures near record highs
Temperatures in Edmonton today and tomorrow will be more on par with early-to-mid September highs and lows, rather than early November.
-
Golden Knights end road woes to spoil McDavid's return for Oilers
Their first road win of the season was a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Premier Scott Moe anticipated to make cabinet announcement
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
-
'Dangerously high' levels of Radon gas present in one in three Sask. homes: study
One in three homes in Saskatchewan appear to have dangerously high radon gas levels, according to a recent report from the Evict Radon National study team.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Premier Scott Moe anticipated to make cabinet announcement
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Homelessness, shelters and crime top of mind for Saskatoon voters, new poll shows
Social issues are top of mind for Saskatoon residents as they prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday to choose their next mayor and councillors.
Vancouver
-
CRAB Park campers brace for eviction
People living in a small encampment at CRAB Park are preparing for eviction Thursday morning.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
Vancouver Island
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.