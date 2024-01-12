OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa has UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world

    The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world located at 140 Sussex Dr in Ottawa has opened. (FCDO/ release) The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world located at 140 Sussex Dr in Ottawa has opened. (FCDO/ release)

    The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world at Sussex Drive in Ottawa has opened, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a news release Friday.

    British high commission staff relocated to their new office at 140 Sussex Dr early January. The new building is located within the Earnscliffe National Historic Site which has been the UK’s official diplomatic building for over 90 years, read the release.

    A blessing ceremony to officially open the new building took place Friday and was performed by Claudette Commanda, an Algonquin Anishinaabe elder from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation. The ceremony was also joined by British high commissioner Susannah Goshko.

    “The new high commission is on track to be the greenest building in the UK’s diplomatic network, targeting LEED Gold Status (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. It is testament to the UK delivering on its net zero transition goal of 2050, with the environment a key element of Britain’s domestic and foreign policy,” read the release.

    The diplomatic building’s new location on Sussex Drive opposite Global Affairs Canada demonstrates the close relationship Ottawa has with the UK and the two countries’ commitment to working together on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News