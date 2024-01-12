Ottawa has UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world

The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world at Sussex Drive in Ottawa has opened, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a news release Friday.

British high commission staff relocated to their new office at 140 Sussex Dr early January. The new building is located within the Earnscliffe National Historic Site which has been the UK’s official diplomatic building for over 90 years, read the release.

A blessing ceremony to officially open the new building took place Friday and was performed by Claudette Commanda, an Algonquin Anishinaabe elder from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation. The ceremony was also joined by British high commissioner Susannah Goshko.

“The new high commission is on track to be the greenest building in the UK’s diplomatic network, targeting LEED Gold Status (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. It is testament to the UK delivering on its net zero transition goal of 2050, with the environment a key element of Britain’s domestic and foreign policy,” read the release.

The diplomatic building’s new location on Sussex Drive opposite Global Affairs Canada demonstrates the close relationship Ottawa has with the UK and the two countries’ commitment to working together on some of the world’s most pressing issues.