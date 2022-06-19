Ottawa has full complement of lifeguards for beaches, pools while NCC faces staffing shortage
The city of Ottawa expects to have a full complement of lifeguards for beaches, outdoor swimming pools and wading pools this summer, while the NCC warns a shortage of lifeguards may leave some beaches in Gatineau Park unsupervised at times.
Lifeguards are now on duty daily at Ottawa's three public beaches and the NCC's beaches in Gatineau Park.
The National Capital Commission warns lifeguards may not be on duty at all times due to a staffing shortage.
"Due to a shortage of lifeguards, some beaches may be unsupervised at certain times," the NCC said on Twitter.
In Ottawa, the city says all staff have been hired to supervise the three open beaches and the nine outdoor deep water swimming pools.
Forty-five lifeguards are required to supervise Mooney's Bay Beach, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island Beach, while 120 lifeguards and support staff will be hired to supervise the nine outdoor deep water swimming pools.
"All the required staff have been hired to support the outdoor pool program," said Dan Chenier, general manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services.
"All the required staff have been hired to support the beach operations but the City is still accepting applications since opportunities become available throughout the season for replacements, resignations and to accommodate peak periods."
WADING POOLS
The city of Ottawa is looking to hire an additional 30 staff members for wading pools this summer.
Approximately 300 wading pool attendants will be hired to supervise the 53 wading pools across the city of Ottawa.
"Wading pools open in a phased approach over the next three weeks and its expected that a full staffing complement will be in place by the time the last cohort of pools open on June 30," said Chenier.
Wading pools will open on June 21, June 25, June 26 and June 30.
According to a post from Coun. Cathy Curry's office, wading pool attendants must be 15 years of age and older and have standard first aid. It is recommended you have Bronze Cross or National Lifeguard. You can email seasonalhiring@ottawa.ca for details
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Pack your patience:' Experts say no end in sight for travel troubles at busy airports
As travel picks up and delays continue at Canada's busiest airport, along with the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, some are saying the situation won't ease up any time soon.
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
Could Canada see another wave of Omicron cases? Here's what experts have to say
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
World swimming's governing body effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women's events on Sunday. FINA members at the organization's extraordinary general congress voted 71.5 per cent in favour of its new 'gender inclusion policy' that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority
French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was projected to lose its majority despite getting the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election Sunday, while the far-right National Rally appeared to have made big gains.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Toronto
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
-
Police arrest partner of woman found dead in Brampton home
Peel police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in a Brampton residence Friday.
-
At least 2 people shot in Toronto's Harwood area: police
At least two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s Harwood neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Landslide risk forces dozens from their homes in Saguenay, Que.
The number of households evacuated in La Baie, Saguenay, continues to climb due to the risk of a landslide.
-
Oh, dam: Major collapse on Quebec road after beaver dam breaks
A roadway in Quebec's Lanaudiere region was severed in half Saturday after a beaver dam gave way.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash in Onaping Falls has closed Highway 144
Highway 144 is closed in both directions Sunday afternoon after a crash in the High Falls area of Onaping Falls, the Ministry of Transportation says.
-
Fatal crash near Panache Lake Road
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in the area off of Panache Lake Road, police say.
-
Sudbury city council votes to move forward with 'Bridge of Nations' repair
Sudbury city council has voted to move ahead with rehabilitation work on the city's 'Bridge of Nations,' despite the cost coming in well over budget.
London
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
-
'Spending time with dad': Hundreds attend Good Vibrations Car Show in St. Thomas, Ont.
Fathers were enjoying the beautiful weather with their sons and daughters all around the London region Sunday. The Good Vibrations Annual Car Show was back after a hiatus for COVID-19 and hundreds of car enthusiasts were taking advantage.
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
The Manitoba Marathon has been cancelled and runners are being asked to turn around due to the sweltering heat.
-
Tornado watch issued in parts of western Manitoba
Tornado watches have been issued in parts of western Manitoba as severe thunderstorms are set to cross the provincial border Sunday.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shootings, emergency room wait times, driveway surprise: Top stories of the week
A response from police after two Kitchener shootings, an extra-long wait in Waterloo Region emergency rooms, and a surprise driveway paving round out the top stories of the week.
-
One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary on Sunday.
-
Alberta man charged in highway crash that killed 2 people
The collision happened on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP say shots fired at police in La Ronge, issue safety alert
Saskatchewan RCMP issued a public safety alert for dangerous persons with guns in La Ronge early Sunday afternoon.
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Golf sized' pieces of hail seen in some parts of Sask.
After a thunderstorm Saturday morning, "golf sized" pieces of hail were seen falling from the sky in some parts of the province.
Edmonton
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
'It provides comfort': SafeWalk program launches in northeast Edmonton
Two community organizations are collaborating to provide a new pilot program to help women in northeast Edmonton feel comfortable walking, taking transit, or going to the playground with their children.
-
Biggest prize in major junior hockey once again up for grabs as Memorial Cup returns
After a three-year wait, the biggest prize in major junior hockey is once again up for grabs.
Vancouver
-
Missing Whistler SAR member found dead, association confirms
A Whistler Search and Rescue Society member missing since Thursday has been found dead, the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association confirmed Sunday.
-
Food-habituated bear prompts partial closure of B.C. provincial park
BC Parks and the BC Conservation Officer Service are closing three campgrounds in Garibaldi Provincial Park because of reports of a problem bear at Cheakamus Lake.
-
2 injured in Coquitlam shooting, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital in the city Saturday evening.
Regina
-
Southeast Sask. under heat warnings, tornado watches
Environment Canada has issued multiple warnings for the eastern region of the province Sunday afternoon, citing the risk of severe thunderstorms, heat and tornado watches.
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
Regina police investigating after woman found dead
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after discovering a body on the 1300 block of Oxford Bay.