Ottawa gymnastics centre reviewing screening policies after former coach charged with sexual assault

The Ottawa Gymnastics Centre is launching a review of its screening policy for coaches immediately after a former coach was charged with sexual assault.

Ottawa police announced Wednesday that Benjamin Cooper, 27, of Toronto, is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged sexual offences that occurred between 2014 and 2022 involving seven girls in the Ottawa and Kingston area.

Police say Cooper was working as a gymnastics coach from 2014 to 2021.

"Sexual offences took place in the course of his coaching duties and after hours, and incidents continued into 2022," police said.

The Ottawa Gymnastics Centre tells CTV News Ottawa it employed Cooper from 2014 to 2019, but he has not been employed since. The gymnastics organization says it fully cooperated with the Ottawa police investigation.

"The OGC has strict safe sport policies and procedures in place that are reviewed annually to screen and monitor all coaches who work in our facility," the Ottawa Gymnastics Centre said.

"All coaches must pass a Vulnerable Sector Check, which is the highest level Criminal Records Check through the Ottawa Police Services. Coaches must also undergo reference checks from previous employers to be employed with our organization."

The Ottawa Gymnastics Centre says a review of its screening policy will assess whether any changes are needed as a result of the charges against Cooper.

"No coach can be in the gym alone with any athlete. Coaches must complete numerous safe sport modules from the Coaching Association of Canada to maintain employment at OGC," the statement said.

"The OGC has a zero-tolerance with respect to the harm of any participant in our organization."

Ottawa Police say the initial historical complaint about incidents of inappropriate behaviour came from a representative of Gymnastics Ontario. Police tell CTV News Ottawa the agency identified Cooper as part of their extended staffing team of coaches from 2014 to 2021.

Gymnastics Ontario told CTV News Ottawa that Cooper was not employed by the organization, and was employed at an Ottawa and Kingston region gymnastics club.

Gymnastics Ontario says it launched an investigation against Cooper the same month police launched their own investigation.

"Gymnastics Ontario commenced an investigation against Mr. Cooper on April 11, 2022, as per our Discipline and Complaint Policy in advance of criminal charges being filed, and after it received information concerning Mr. Cooper," Gymnastics Ontario said in a statement. "As part of its Complaint, Gymnastics Ontario placed Mr. Cooper under immediate interim suspension from all its activities while the police departments conducted their own investigation."

Cooper is facing the following charges:

Six counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16

Three counts of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16

Three counts of unlawful possession of child pornography

Five counts of sexual exploitation

One count of harassment by repeated communication with a person

Police are concerned there may be more victims in the Ottawa and Kingston areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.