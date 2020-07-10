OTTAWA -- It has been two weeks since Ottawa’s health unit reported a death from COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but no new deaths.

The number of deaths in the city from the virus stands at 263. The last time Ottawa Public Health reported a death from COVID-19 was June 26.

In addition, the one person hospitalized by the virus has left intensive care, the latest public health report says. They had still been in intensive care as of Thursday’s report.

Eight more people have recovered from the virus, meaning the number of active cases in the city has fallen to 40.

Ottawa has had 2,130 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,827—more than 85 per cent—have been resolved.

More than a quarter of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases—571—have been health care workers or first responders.