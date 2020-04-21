OTTAWA -- An Ottawa girl has donated her allowance to support the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Michael Maidment shared a letter on Twitter from nine-year-old Millan Voordouw.

It says “I want to thank you for feeding the people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19. I would like to donate my $33.65 I’ve been saving so you can buy food and help people who are in need because of COVID-19.”

The end of the letter says "I hope my money helps."

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, Millan says the letter was part of an assignment for her class at Alta Vista Public School. Her teacher wanted the class to write a letter to “the heroes in the community.”

Millan says she decided to write to the Ottawa Food Bank and donate the money because they are “feeding people.”

Millan receives $9 every two weeks for her allowance, with $2 set aside to a “Give" fund that will be donated to a community charity or organization at the end of the year.

Millan’s mother Christine Fenske tells CTV News Ottawa the family didn’t expect any publicity from the letter.

“It's amazing. I guess we didn’t expect anything to come from it. She just wanted to do her assignment and donate the money.”

The Ottawa Food Bank says the letter and donation was very touching, and has inspired others to donate during this difficult time.

“We were so touched that Millan chose to help her neighbours through the Ottawa Food Bank. Her letter meant so much to us,” says Michael Maidment, CEO, Ottawa Food Bank.

“Not only is she incredibly generous, but she is also proof that one person can make a big difference. She single-handedly inspired so many others to give