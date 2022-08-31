Ottawa gets new safety feature in Uber vehicles
A new feature in Uber vehicles in Ottawa could help save a life.
It’s something that could have made Uber driver Rami Azzam’s close call five years ago easier, when a passenger passed out in the back seat of his car.
“I was freaking out. I had to get off the highway find a cruiser,” he said. “I found one at Tim Hortons, pulled over and asked for help.”
Azzam says it’s already a challenge focusing on driving and getting to the destination. An unexpected emergency on the open road makes it all the more difficult.
Accessing 9-1-1 is now a safety feature for those using Uber in Ottawa, the first in Canada to have this technology. The ride share company teamed up with Ottawa police using RapidSOS technology to pinpoint your exact location in case of emergency.
“Law enforcement uses cell phone towers to try to locate you and they can get you in a five mile radius,” said Uber safety communications manager Navideh Forghani.
During a trip, the safety toolkit will give both the rider and the Uber driver the option to call 9-1-1 through the app. When activated, dispatchers will automatically have information on the license plate, the pick up and drop off location and the ability to track your location when you need help.
“That’s critical info that can help police get to you faster in an emergency,” said Forghani, adding ride-sharing company hopes to expand the feature to the rest of the country.
In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it is ready to use technology whenever appropriate to ensure all steps are taken to respond to emergency calls.
Azzam has yet to use the new feature but welcomes the additional safety tool.
“The feature is long overdue,” he said. “I am curious to see how it goes.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spy for Canada allegedly smuggled teen into Syria after she fled U.K. to join ISIS: BBC
A spy for Canada is accused of smuggling a teenager into Syria in 2015, after she fled the United Kingdom to join the Islamic State group, according to BBC News.
'Disbelief, blame and conspiracy': What it was like to cover Diana's death
'Paris was swirling and boiling in a convulsion of disbelief, blame and conspiracy,' CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman writes, remembering the scene that greeted him when he arrived in France to cover the tragedy.
UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang
China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday.
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy overwhelmed with support after scone stand is stolen
A 10-year-old Toronto boy has received an outpouring of support after his scone stand was stolen.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
Death threats, break-in: Candidates say they've been targeted during Quebec election campaign
Two Liberal candidates in the Quebec election campaign are denouncing recent targeted attacks after one had his constituency office broken into and his computers stolen, while another was on the receiving end of death threats.
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault remained undeterred Wednesday amid renewed criticism of his language law reform by business leaders who say the legislation will make it harder to recruit talent and will cause enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite challenges, closing emergency department 'not an option,' Sudbury hospital CEO says
While emergency departments have been forced to close in other parts of the province, Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux says that's not going to happen in Greater Sudbury.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 in Englehart
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
London
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Members, community surprised by Movati closures
As staff at the two London, Ont. Movati Athletic Club locations prepared to lock the doors for the final time, the closure of the two sites, announced on Tuesday, left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
-
Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron
Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
The Manitoba government is still planning to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an official statutory holiday but says it's too late for the change to take effect this year.
-
'The muscle car of my dreams': California man reunited with his old '69 Pontiac GTO in Winnipeg
Four decades after having to sell his dream muscle car and move to California, a man has been reunited with the classic in a chance encounter in Winnipeg that has created a budding friendship.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women executive director showing signs of recovery following serious crash
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW’s (CMW) executive director, Fauzia Mazhar, is showing signs of improvement following a serious crash last week in Dubai.
-
Universities keeping close eye on monkeypox as students return
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in Canada, local post-secondary institutions are raising awareness in the hopes to keep students healthy.
Calgary
-
Child lunch program in need of volunteers this school year
As the school year nears, Brownbagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is looking for as many helping hands as it can get.
-
Street closed after glass falls from Courtyard Marriott
Part of a street in downtown Calgary is closed after glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon.
-
RCMP highlights meth deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a time set aside for families of loved ones who've died of accidental drug overdoses to reflect and remember.
Saskatoon
-
No criminal charges following 'exorcism' where boy allegedly suffered seizure: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid in connection to an alleged exorcism at a Bible camp where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence
Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
'Our crews are on it': Massive hole forms on street in Prince Albert, Sask.
The City of Prince Albert says a large hole near the Diefenbaker Bridge will be fixed by the long weekend and it’s not related to a Saturday night rain storm even though it happened during the downpour.
Edmonton
-
Alberta defence lawyers to refuse serious cases including homicides
Defence lawyers in Alberta are taking what they call "drastic action" to demand the provincial government fix the legal aid system.
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company wins defamation case against customer who posted bad Google, Yelp reviews
A "disgruntled customer" who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province's Supreme Court.
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMP
A couple who were cleared on terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. legislature buildings are suing the RCMP along with the provincial and federal governments.
Regina
-
Inflation expected to increase as Sask. rate sits above national average: economist
Saskatchewan's inflation rate exceeded the national average for July, which did not come as a surprise for a Regina-based economist.
-
Riders announce head coach Craig Dickenson positive for COVID-19
Riders’ head coach, Craig Dickenson, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Faulty hot tub wiring at Canmore condo suspected in death of Saskatchewan man
Bad wiring could be to blame for the death of a Saskatchewan man at a Canmore vacation rental this week, authorities say.