Ottawa gets its fourth cannabis store
Cannabis plants are seen at a facility on Feb. 20, 2019 in Sainte-Eustache, Que. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Ottawa will be getting its fourth cannabis store.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has released its results for its second lottery for brick-and-mortar cannabis stores with Barrhaven announced as winning a license.
The store will be located on 4335 Strandherd Dr.
The license is one of seven to be granted in the eastern region of Ontario.