Ottawa gets into the Halloween spirit

Thousands of ghosts, goblins, superheroes and other costumed children and adults will hit the streets of Ottawa for Halloween.

It is the first Halloween without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, families took advantage of the nice weather to attend Halloween activities across Ottawa. Mickey Hooper and her three-year-old son visited the ghoulish festivities at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum.

"That’s one of his favourites right there," said Hooper, pointing to a lit doorway inside the haunted basement. "The people trapped in the wall."

While those who dared to enter screamed in terror, Hooper's son never flinched, captivated by all the scares.

"My kid just smiles or laughs and finds it fun,” she said.

In the Byward Market, owner Octave Leconte is expecting large crowds this weekend at J'Tm restaurant.

“It’s nice to see the street very lively,” Leconte said. "After COVID things were difficult for the bar and restaurant industry for sure. (Friday) was good for us and we’re expecting some good business (Saturday) as well."

Back at the museum, last minute pumpkins have been picked and many are moving on to their next adventure for the day.

"Carve pumpkins today and maybe see some lights," said Tiffany Stewart who brought her two kids to the museum. "And trick-or-treating Monday."

Ottawa Public Health and Ontario Provincial Police are offering tips for a safe and healthy Halloween for trick-or-treaters on Monday.

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN

Ottawa Public Health shares the following tips for trick-or-treaters, including:

Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.

Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats

TIPS FOR A SAFE HALLOWEEN

Ontario Provincial Police remind parents/guardians and children that Halloween can be a time for both "excitement and potential danger".

For a safe Halloween, police in Russell County shared the following Halloween tips.

Wear a costume with bright colours and reflective material. Children should carry a flashlight

Use makeup instead of masks. "Masks can reduce one's ability to see obstacles, vehicles, and other people," the OPP said.

Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

Stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Walk to homes and while crossing the street

"Never criss-cross the street," police said, adding you should cross at crosswalks and intersections on Halloween.

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween

Never go inside a house to get your treats

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and to be on the lookout for trick or treaters in residential areas.

Ontario Provincial Police say parents/guardians should check all treats before children eat them.