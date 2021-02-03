OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says the city has received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, Ottawa received 4,875 additional doses of vaccine on Monday.

There was no shipment last week due a pause by Pfizer. Ottawa has so far only received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The new shipment means Ottawa has received a total of 30,225 vaccine doses to date. OPH says 26,337 doses have been administered so far. That figure includes 987 shots that were administered after staff were able to extract a sixth dose from some vials. The number of doses received is based on a five-dose vial.

In addition, OPH says efforts to vaccinate long-term care residents are continuing. As of Jan. 31, 44 per cent of all LTC residents in Ottawa have received both required doses and 93.8 per cent of all LTC residents in the city have had their first dose.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Anthony Di Monte, who is leading Ottawa's local vaccine rollout, said 12 of Ottawa's 28 long-term care homes have so far received second doses.