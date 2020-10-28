OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation has officially launched with a new name, but the same commitment to support young people in the national capital region.

Former Senators Erik Karlsson, Mark Borowiecki, Kyle Turris, J.G. Pageau and Bobby Ryan, along with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxine Pedneaud-Jobin helped launch the new foundation on Wednesday.

Thank You Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa & Merci maire @MPedneaudJobin for your support of the #OGYF

We're excited to empower the future leaders of our cities!

Nous sommes excités de soutenir les futurs champions de nos villes! #Ottawa #Gatineau pic.twitter.com/XD1iuQLI3W — Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation (@OG_YouthFdn) October 28, 2020

The Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation operated as the Ottawa Senators Foundation for more than two decades, before splitting from the NHL club this summer.

"Today is not only an inspiring day, it is an opportunity to reflect on the unwavering commitment from the community to carry on the legacy of the foundation's work, which began 22 years ago under Rod Bryden and a group of community leaders associated with the city's hockey club," said Ian Sherman, Chair of the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation.

The Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation says it empowers young people to realize their full potential with engagement in physical and mental wellness activities, post-secondary education studies, and opportunities to lead social justice actions within their communities.

"A new mission and a new mandate, a new vision for youth and putting youth at the centre of everything that we're going to be doing," said Danielle Robinson, President and CEO of the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation, during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"A new pillar for our foundation is going to be granting some money out to young people to really activate some social justice causes in their own communities."

Robinson says the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation will continue its partnership with Roger Neilson House at CHEO and will still focus on mental wellness and support for addiction and suicide prevention.

The foundation's first official fundraising campaign is called the "Driving Forward for Youth Raffle," with the grand prize including a Buick Encore GX Essence Package.

The foundation also issued a call for applications from young people between the ages of 16 and 22, living in Ottawa and Gatineau, interested in forming its inaugural Youth Leadership Council.