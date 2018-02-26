

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Some of Ottawa-Gatineau’s Winter Olympians will return home today.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says six athletes will arrive at the Ottawa Airport this evening.

Speed-skater Vincent De Haitre, women’s hockey player Genevieve Lacasse, curler Lisa Weagle and freestyle skier Olivier Rochon are scheduled to arrive at the Ottawa Airport at 6:09 p.m. on a flight from Toronto.

Lacasse was a member of Canada’s women’s hockey team that won the silver medal in Pyeongchang.

Curler Emma Miskew and Skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva will land in Ottawa at 7:09 p.m.

Curlers Rachel Homan and Joanne Courtney are scheduled to fly into Edmonton. Ottawa’s John Morris will fly into Calgary after winning a gold medal in mixed-doubles curling.