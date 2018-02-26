Ottawa-Gatineau Olympians head home
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 5:05AM EST
Some of Ottawa-Gatineau’s Winter Olympians will return home today.
The Canadian Olympic Committee says six athletes will arrive at the Ottawa Airport this evening.
Speed-skater Vincent De Haitre, women’s hockey player Genevieve Lacasse, curler Lisa Weagle and freestyle skier Olivier Rochon are scheduled to arrive at the Ottawa Airport at 6:09 p.m. on a flight from Toronto.
Lacasse was a member of Canada’s women’s hockey team that won the silver medal in Pyeongchang.
Curler Emma Miskew and Skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva will land in Ottawa at 7:09 p.m.
Curlers Rachel Homan and Joanne Courtney are scheduled to fly into Edmonton. Ottawa’s John Morris will fly into Calgary after winning a gold medal in mixed-doubles curling.