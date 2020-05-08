OTTAWA -- More than 29,000 jobs were lost in the National Capital Region in April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close.

Statistic Canada says the unemployment rate in Ottawa-Gatineau increased to 6.9 per cent in April, from 5.1 per cent in March.

Across Canada, the economy lost almost two million jobs in April as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses to shutter temporarily. The unemployment rate in Canada was 13 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent in March.

In Ottawa-Gatineau, 46,000 jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic in March.

Statistics Canada reports 29,200 jobs were lost in Ottawa-Gatineau in April, following a loss of 17,200 jobs in March.

When the job statistics are broken down further, 20,300 jobs were lost in Ottawa in April, while 8.900 jobs were lost in Gatineau.

In Kingston, 4,500 jobs were lost in April as the pandemic hit the region. The unemployment rate in Kingston increased to 7.9 per cent.

