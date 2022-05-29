Ottawa gas prices jump above $2 a litre

Ottawa motorists are once again paying more than $2 a litre for gasoline.

Gas prices jumped four cents a litre overnight to 202.9 cents a litre at most stations across Ottawa on Sunday.

Prices at the pumps hit $2.09 a litre back on May 18, before dropping below $2 leading into the May long weekend.

According to ottawagasprices.com, gas prices were $1.25 in May 2021 and $0.88 a litre back on May 29, 2020.