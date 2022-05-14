Ottawa gas prices hit new record high

Ottawa motorists driving around on this hot spring day will be paying a record amount to fill up the tank, after gas prices surpassed $2 a litre for the first time ever.

Prices increased five cents at some Ottawa gas stations overnight to 202.9 cents a litre, setting a new record for gas prices.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague predicts prices will rise another six cents a litre on Sunday morning to 208.9 cents a litre.

"Welcome to the new reality of less supply, tightness of supply, a weak Canadian dollar and high taxes all make for a pretty devastating and potent combination," McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts on Friday.

One year ago, gas was selling for $1.24 a litre in Ottawa. In 2020, a litre of gas cost Ottawa motorists 83 cents.

McTeague predicts gas prices could rise to $2.10 a litre by the Victoria Day long weekend.

"The sad reality of this is that this is going to lead to pretty damaging consequences for the global economy."