

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank for the long weekend road trip.

Gas prices jumped 1-2 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, prices are sitting at 139.9/litre at several stations today.

This is the highest price for gas in Ottawa since July, 2014.

Gas industry analyst Dan McTeague said on Twitter Thursday that gas prices would jump 1 cent/litre on Friday, and another 1 cent/litre Saturday to 140.9 a litre.