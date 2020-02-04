OTTAWA -- The lineups at some gas stations in Ottawa may be an indication that it’s a good time to fill up.

The price of regular gas hovered around the $1/L mark on Tuesday.

“Every time you fill up if you can save even a dollar, three dollars, it’s fantastic,” says Neil Lobo. “It goes a long way over time.”

As for why prices at the pumps have dropped—it could be the price of oil plummeting amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus and falling demand in China.

Many drivers are choosing to top up the tank to take advantage of the lower prices while they last.

“It’s nice to be under $50 when you fill up,” said Gabriel Louli.