Ottawa G2 driver facing charges after clocking 174 km/h on Highway 416: OPP

A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police say the driver was clocked going 174 km/h shortly after 8 p.m..

The G2 driver is facing many consequences, including a 30 day driver’s licence suspension, vehicle impoundment for 14 days, a minimum $2,000 fine and six demerit points if convicted, police note.