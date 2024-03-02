OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa G2 driver facing charges after clocking 174 km/h on Highway 416: OPP

    A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said. (Ottawa OPP/ X) A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said. (Ottawa OPP/ X)
    Share

    A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said.

    Police say the driver was clocked going 174 km/h shortly after 8 p.m..

    The G2 driver is facing many consequences, including a 30 day driver’s licence suspension, vehicle impoundment for 14 days, a minimum $2,000 fine and six demerit points if convicted, police note.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News