Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schools
Elementary students at two Ottawa French Catholic schools will soon have the option to go to school four days a week.
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-project this fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.
Parents of students at École élémentaire catholique l’Étoile-de-l’Est in Orleans and École élémentaire catholique Saint-Rémi in Kanata will be allowed to opt-in to a four-day school week.
Students enrolled in the four-day school week would begin classes one week earlier than students attending classes five days a week and the school year would end three days later than the typical school year. Each school day would last an additional 38 minutes compared to students attending classes five days a week.
"Well-being is one of the CECCE’s core values; this initiative aims to support the well-being of students, their families and staff, and to foster school-life balance," the CECCE said in a statement.
"The CECCE believes this pilot project can benefit students and staff in many ways. For example, it will enable them to spend quality time with family, focus on their passions, participate in recreational activities, go to appointments, pursue their studies, engage in personal projects or simply rest."
The CECCE's director of education says a four-day school week has been studied with examples of other schools in the United States and Europe.
"They were very appreciated by the community, it allowed for better life-school-work balance," Marc Bertrand said.
"It also had other important impacts, such as increasing attendance whether it be for students and staff, a lot of them were being able to take appointments or participate in sports activities on that day off."
Bertrand says the four-day school week is also an opportunity to attract education professionals to its schools.
Student participation in the four-day school week will be voluntary, and families whose children attend the school schools can decide if they want to enrol in the four-day pilot project or stay with the conventional five-day school week.
The CECCE is hosting information sessions for parents on March 27 at 6:30 p.m.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming
