Ottawa Food Bank raffle for Taylor Swift tickets sells out in hours

A raffle by the Ottawa Food Bank for Taylor Swift tickets has officially sold out only hours after it went live.

"Wow - our community did it! Your support is overwhelming! 'Today was a Fairytale' and We’ve got a blank space and we wrote your name," the food bank said on X.

"Thank you for the support—tickets for the Ottawa Food Bank's 40th anniversary raffle are officially SOLD OUT!"

Raffle tickets went live on the site at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and sold out before noon. Sales were supposed to end Oct. 7.

The food bank's website shows 700 tickets were sold on Tuesday, raising over $28,000.

All donations will go to help support KickStart After 4 Club programs, which provide healthy snacks for school-aged children during the school year.

The winner of the raffle will receive two tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 15 in section 532 and a $300 Via Rail gift card to help the Swifties get there.

The tickets were donated by Dr. John I. Kershman Orthodontics and Periodontics in celebration of the food bank's 40th anniversary.

Winners will be contacted by email or phone to collect their prize and announced on the RaffleBox raffle webpage, Ottawa Food Bank website and Ottawa Food Bank social media accounts.

The draw will take place on Oct. 8.