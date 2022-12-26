Ottawa firefighters responding to blaze in the Glebe

Ottawa firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe.

A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue.

Fire officials told CTV News Ottawa as many as 10 people have been displaced. Ottawa paramedics are on scene as support, but said there are no reported injuries.

Officials say the damage appears to be isolated to one unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa police have closed roads around Bank and Fifth and residents are asked to avoid the area.

--With files from CTV's Natalie van Rooy.

We are on scene of a 2nd alarm 🔥 on Bank St off of Fourth Ave & Fifth Ave.#OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic



⛔️ Avoid the area ⛔️



📸 OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde pic.twitter.com/pSdlIfBPNc — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 26, 2022

ROAD CLOSURES: Fire in area of Fifth Ave / Bank St has resulted in road closures. Please avoid area for time being. @OttawaPolice #ottnews — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) December 26, 2022