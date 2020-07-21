OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one was hurt following a fire at an empty apartment on Cummings Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a building at 640 Cummings Ave., just south of Montreal Road, at around 1:30 p.m. The caller said they were unsure if anyone was home.

Firefighters found black smoke coming from one of the units. The door to the apartment was locked, so firefighters forced their way inside and were met with heavy smoke and flames.

A search of the apartment found that no one was home, but firefighters were able to rescue a cat.

The fire was under control and stopped by 1:50 p.m.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters were able to ventilate the smoke and protect neighbouring units from fire spread and water damage as they fought the fire. Building staff are assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.